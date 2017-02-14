New York City has 14 miles of beaches offering visitors a wonderful opportunity for a fun outing. Grab a towel and snacks and plan for relaxation in the sun. You’ll be surprised at the beautiful sandy beaches right in New York’s backyard. Enjoy amusement rides, games and walks on the boardwalk with delicious seaside eateries. Take a little breather from your New York City tours and rejuvenate while you frolic in the waves!

Here’s a list of top beaches in and around NYC:

Coney Island

New York’s iconic beach has lots to offer, from eating famous Nathan’s hot dogs on the boardwalk to riding the terrifying Cyclone rollercoaster. Check out sea creatures at the Aquarium or climb aboard the Wonder Wheel at sunset for unforgettable views of the beach. Coney Island History project crams memorabilia in a tiny two-room museum that gives visitors a peek into the past. There is annual Mermaid Parade that you won’t want to miss.

Rockaway Beach

Sand, sun, surf and snacks are all here at Rockaway beach. Visit Jacob Riis Park, a seaside recreation area and popular landmark of an Art Deco bathhouse. There are plenty of concessions and surfboard rentals to keep you busy all day. New York Beach Ferry provides summer service from Pier 11 at Wall St. to Rockaway.

Orchard Beach and Pelham Park

This man-made beach in the Bronx has lots of attractive features to enable a quality outing for families and tourists alike. Sunbathing and swimming on this crescent-shaped beach is pure relaxation. There are plenty of food concessions and playgrounds to keep the whole family entertained.

Long Beach

Located in Long Island and just a short hour away on the Long Island Railroad from Penn Station. Long Beach is the last stop and is a beachcombers paradise. Great restaurants and seafood abound. Stroll a 2.2-mile boardwalk with breath taking views of sand and waves. Surf lessons and bike rentals are available. New York beaches charge for admission, so be prepared. Visit the neighboring idyllic town of Point Lookout by bus.

Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Ferries departing from Manhattan’s South Street Seaport will take you to this beach on the northernmost point of New Jersey’s shoreline. A good summer outing is guaranteed at this seven-mile stretch of barrier peninsula. You can swim, hike or bike your way around, and there are plenty of great places to eat.

Fire Island

A welcomed retreat from urban bustle, this 32-mile-long barrier island offers a number of beaches with access to boating and fishing. The island is thin, and most beaches are free. Fire Island Lighthouse offers trails and exhibits and is adjacent to Robert Moses State park. Getting here can roughly take two hours, including the connections to ferries.