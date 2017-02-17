Summer Holidays: Hotels with waterslides.

Hotels with waterslides are always a hit with kids and constitute one of the most wanted characteristics for families when booking. Nowadays, there is a vast list of hotels that features waterparks, meaning that te entire family can play all day long without having to leave the hotel.

So, whether you are travelling with your children or fancy to enjoy the water park as a big kid, you must check out the following list with Hotels with waterslides.

Hotels with waterslides:

Evenia Olympic Resort.

The Evenia Olympic Resort is a fabulous complex located in Lloret de Mar very close to the exciting area of the town. This resort features a surface area of around 30,000 square metres filled with swimming pools, restaurants, gardens and bars. Thanks to its convenient location, this resort is fabulous as a starting point for a large number of day trips to cities like Barcelona or Gerona.

Blue Bay Deluxe Rhodes Waterpark – Greece.

Blue Bay Deluxe is a fabulous resort perfect not only for kids but also for grown-ups. This luxurious hotel boasts an idyllic seafront location with the bonus of having an amazing and huge waterpark. The Blue Bay Deluxe Rhodes also counts with fabulous sports facilities, such as basketball and tennis courts.

Thanks to its convenient location, close to the beautiful village of Lalyssos and Rhodes, if you get tired of the waterslides, you can enjoy a nice shopping session at any of the many shops at those 2 beautiful villages. Rhodes is an extraordinary city full of ancient ruins, another reason to discover the city if you are interested in history and cultural activities.

Gran Garbi & Aqua Park Hotel.

Gran Garbi & Aqua Park is a 4-star hotel located in the seaside town of Lloret de Mar in Spain. This excellent hotel features one of the best waterparks in Spain. Furthermore, of those waterslides only for kids, this hotel also counts with thrilling waterslides for parents too. The convenient location of Gran Garbi & Aqua Park, close to the centre of

The convenient location of Gran Garbi & Aqua Park, close to the centre of Lloret de Mar, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: Exclusive waterpark with slides and shopping sessions in Lloret de Mar.

Aqualand Resort Hotel

Aqualand Resort Hotel is a fabulous resort close to a peaceful village surrounded by lush vegetation. This fantastic waterpark contains more than 30 slides, one of the largest wave pool and for those who enjoy exciting attractions, this park features a 24-meter high free-fall slide, isn’t great?. This fabulous resort is located in Corfu, but not close to the centre. However, if you wish you to explore the city centre, this resort provides free shuttle to Corfu.

Are you ready for your next summer holidays at any of these incredible resorts? Make the most out of your vacation and book Hotels with waterslides.