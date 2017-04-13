Incredible Luxury Travel onboard the Maharajas Express

The Maharajas Express is one of the best luxury trains in the whole world. This luxurious train journey has also won several awards. Travelers feel pampered by the friendly service and warm hospitality while travelling in the Maharajas Express. Part of the train has been made in the ancient way with sculpted pillars to resemble the kings and ancient rulers who lived in India.

The luxury train takes its travelers to the best sites and some of them include the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Taste the delights of the kings’ cuisine. Relax at the decked up lounge to get a feel of awaiting the halls of the palaces. This magnificent train travels through its royal destinations from October to April throughout the year.

It is not operational during the other months like May to September. It is an Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC initiative. Presently private companies have taken charge of onboard services and off board services.

Maharajas Express Facilities

In total the train can accommodate 88 passengers and has four Deluxe Cabins. There are five decorated and vibrant Saloons. There is one Saloon for the ‘Grand Presidential Suite’ and Three Junior Suites in Six Saloons and four Suites.

Moreover the facilities onboard the Maharajas Express include 110/230 V Sockets for charging, etc. There is direct dial telephone facility and Wi-Fi internet facility too. There are LCD TVs to play in-house movies to watch while on travel. DVD players are available too. There are en-suite washrooms available with the latest facilities and cabins do have temperature control too.

Luxury Dining & Bar

Each of the two fine dining restaurants (Rang Mahal & Mayur Mahal) can comfortably seat 42 diners at once serving complimentary wines & beers. Enjoy a variety of non-veg and veg menu as diners eat in gold –lined plates and drink from hand- cut Swarovski crystal glass. These include gluten- free and lactose meals. There is a bar cum lounge called the ‘Raja Bar’ to relax on arm-chairs. You can also play chess and board games. Complimentary snacks are served at the Safari Bar along with choice spirits.



Maharajas Express Tours

The Maharajas Express Tours duration is 7 Nights and 8 Days Journeys. There are exciting journeys to take in the historical sights of beauty. The Heritage of India Journey starts from Mumbai and touches the Ajanta Caves, Historical sites at Jodhpur & Udaipur where each palace tells a story. Go through the wild life sanctuaries and spot exotic species at the Ranthambore Nature Park.

Get to see the romantic Taj Mahal at Agra and then head to the capital state of Delhi. There are various other exciting tours include the Indian Panorama, Treasures of India, Indian Splendour, Jewels of India and Gems of India. The Maharajas Express is as good as Orient Express of Europe in India.

Unique Features of Maharajas Express

There are various Luxury train travel journeys in India. However travelling onboard the luxurious and royal Maharajas Express is a completely different experience. The features that contribute to this unique difference are especially the security.



There are CCTVs installed in all the public places and 24 hour availability for paramedic services to name a few. Moreover there is also an emergency air ambulance too for sudden emergencies.