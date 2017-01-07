Experience the Colors of Indian Lifestyle this Vacation

India just not a sightseeing place but a nation where you can embrace life, where people thrive on festivals. Enjoy Indian festivals this holiday to know the country and get relieved and relaxed of all stress through fun and frolic. If you want to have some sightseeing, make the trip different from the common packages of Rajasthan and Kerala trip; head to the following places:

North India

This part of India is famous for the marble wonder of Taj Mahal and Golden Temple of Amritsar. The must-do activities at North India are:

Golden Triangle trip through Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

Safari through the Ranthambore National Park to see Royal Bengal Tigers.

Boat ride over the holy River Ganges at Varanasi during sunrise or sunset.

Visit the ancient churches of Goa or dance to the waves of Arabian Sea at its exotic beaches.

Relish spicy Mughali cuisines or exotic deserts over silver lined plates and hand cut cutlery.

Play with colors during the festival of colors, Holi or burn crackers and lit oil lamps during the festival of lights, Diwali.

South India

The rich culture of South India blends with the pleasant atmosphere to make your trip serene and stress free. Here you can

Cruise on a decorated houseboat over the backwaters of Kerala .

. Walk along the second longest beach of the world, Marina Beach at Chennai.

Visit the Meenakshi Temple, an epitome of temple architecture at Madurai.

Walk over the dew drenched grass and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the hill stations like Coorg and Munnar.

Restore health with Ayurveda and Yoga at any of the luxurious SPA resorts, located at the Himalayan foothills.

Celebrate Onam, relish authentic South India dishes served over freshly cut banana leaves and watch the exciting snake boat ride.

When to Visit?

October to March is the best time to visit India if you want to avoid the heat and rain. This is the time for moderate climate and also the time for some of the greatest festivals of the country, Durga Puja and Diwali.

Hence plan a different trip this time to India to know the nation out of the royal palaces and mighty forts.