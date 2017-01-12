Best Adventurous Trekking Places in India

In India trekking has become one of the most renown adventures. The adventure tours in India are one of the finest routes for trekking and other sport activities. India has many mountains which give you best experience in trekking, walking, white water sports, camping and hiking. Out of many adventure sports trekking and camping are the most growing adventure sports in India. So enjoy trekking through greenery of the forest, mountains and river side’s. Famous eco-trekking destinations in India are the Himalayas, leh-ladakh, garhwal Himalayas, south and north-east India etc.

Adventure Trekking Places in India

Garhwal Himalayas

Trekking in Sahyadri

Western Ghats

Trekking in Nilgiri

Bomdila Dirang Trek

Garhwal Himalayas—

North India consists of various sports adventures and some of them are very dangerous. Adventure lover called them as dangerous sports places in India. In North India best places for trekking are Garhwal Himalayas, Bhrigu Trek, Pindari Glacier Trek, Leh-Ladakh Trek To Nag Tibba and Flower valley. Garhwal Himalayas is famous for all adventure sports in India.

Trekking in Sahyadri—

In the Sahyadris it is great weather! One of the finest time to trek. Hiking during the monsoon has a special charm which no other season can provide.

Trekking in Sahyadri mountains gives happiness of mountain sports among all other mountains in India.

In Maharashtra best places for trekking are Bhimashankar, Korigad, Rajmachi Fort, Mahabaleshwar, Sinhagad Fort, Harishchandragad, Malshej Ghat, Lohgad and Raajgad trek etc. Among these korigad is most interesting places for hiking from lonavala. Maharashtra also has many religious and picnic spots for photography.

Western Ghat—

Western Ghats is one of the most vast and widest spot on earth with many forest types. Karnataka has some beautiful places for trekking like Agumbe Ghats and Narasimha Parvata are best of them. The best way to explore western ghats is to trekking, hiking, and walking in Munnar, Periyar, and silent valley etc. Hanuman Betta Trek, Kuringal Gudda Trek, Antaragange Trek etc. are some of the most visited trek points in Karnataka. The famous Kerala trekking places are Chembra Peak, Agastyarkoodam Peak and Pythal Mala. Western Ghats is the home for many wild animals.

Trekking in Nilgiri—

amil Nadu has become the most enjoyable time pass place for the tourists all around the world. Famous hill stations in Tamil Nadu are Otty and Coonoor which gives you the finest hiking and trekking spots in South India. Best places for trekking are Hydrabad-Deccan trek and Chittoor trek. South India is blessed with the milder climate and natural beauty. The best way to explore Kerala is trekking in Chinnar Forest and Tamil Nadu. Because of beauty of nature Kerala and Tamil Nadu is called as Heart of Nature.

Bomdila Dirang Trek—

Trekking in Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Kohima makes people feel relief and blessed with the beauty of nature, mountains etc. from people around the world. These Tribal States are to be found in most beautiful part of the nation with large number of trekking and adventures activities.Good trekking places are Twang Mago Trek,Se La Nurang Trek, Bomdila Dirang Trek and trekking in Sikkim and Darjeeling.Mizoram is the ideal place for mountaineers and best spot for trekking are Mawlyngot, Pynrusla and Ponkung. Best places for trekking are Hydrabad-Deccan trek and Chittoor trek. South India is blessed with the milder climate and natural beauty. North East India is not only famous for trekking but for Bird Watching, River Rafting, Angling and Caving Trek.

In Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarchi is the most beautiful hill station. Mount Abu is best place for trekking, mountain, camping and adventurous activities in Rajasthan.

Apart from beaches, Orissa has best places for trekking like Gandhamardan and Mahendragiri Hill you can also visit.

Source : http://www.articlesbase.com/camping-articles/best-adventure-trekking-places-in-india-7486891.html