7 Lesser Known Travel Destinations in India

India, famous for its cultural diversity, natural beauty and stunning historic architecture, makes it a global tourist destination. From the Taj Mahal to the beaches of Goa, India has more to see than what a single lifetime affords. But if you’re looking for something off the beaten path, here are some unexplored locations that will make you want to pack your bags and get lost in the wild, today!

Elephant Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located on Havelock Island in the Andamans, Elephant Beach is at its most beautiful when it rains, and the cool winds break the intermittent sunshine. Walk through the splashing water and pleasantly humid air in one of India’s most beautiful, remote beaches.

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

The breath-taking beauty of these tumbling waters is only matched by the roar of its deafening fall. Called the Niagara of India, these waterfalls in Hogenakkal, Tamil Nadu are untouched, surrounded by dense forest, lush vegetation, and mulberry fields dotted with deities of mud. A must-visit simply on account of its natural beauty.

Loktak Lake, Manipur

Home to one of the world’s largest floating islands, spread over an area of 40 sq km, Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. Expect to be taken on a scenic journey through the serene waters of the lake, where you can be reacquainted with inner peace and tranquillity.

Rosary Church, Shettihalli, Karnataka

Built by French missionaries in the late 1800s, the Rosary Church rests on the banks of the Hemavathi River near Hassan. The unique attraction of the church is that it submerges underwater during the monsoon and re-emerges once the waters recede. Today, the skeletal remains of this Gothic structure are entirely worth the journey to Shettihalli.

Laitlum Canyons, Meghalaya

On the outskirts of Shillong, Meghalaya, lies one of the most stunning natural wonders of India – The Laitlum Canyons – an incredible visual by any measure, with vast expanses of tall grass that line the cutting edges of the mountains side, creating the illusion of canyons. When you reach the spot, carry a picnic blanket so you can sit down and soak in the serenity of the hills.

Khimsar Dunes Village, Rajasthan

While Jaipur and Udaipur are well known destinations in Rajasthan, very few know the Khimsar Dunes Village, a place that truly embodies the nature of the desert state. About 15 minutes by road from Khimsar Fort, accessible by camel or jeep, is a remote hamlet where the sand of the Thar Desert stretches out to eternity. There are few places as beautiful and vast as Khimsar.

Ananthapura Lake Temple, Kerala

In the Kasargod District of Kerala is a temple that can only be reached via a bridge built way back in the 9th century. Located in the middle of the Kasargod Lake is the sacred temple, believed to be the abode of Ananthapadmanabha, the deity of Padmanabhaswamy in Trivandrum. But what makes this spot even more fascinating is the presence of a 150-year-old resident crocodile, who just happens to be vegetarian! If you do visit, remember to say hello to Babiya.

Pavagadh, Gujarat

This UNESCO World Heritage site will surely charm you with its enchanting beauty. Legend has it that the Pavagadh hills were a bit of the Himalayan mountains that were carried over by Hanuman during his journey in the Ramayana. The ruins at this historical site are a delight for their tributes to both Hindu and Islamic styles of architecture.

