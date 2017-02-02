Vivo XPlay5 Elite: Unleashing a Powerful Beast

Vivo, a Consumer Electronics Company based in China, is basically engaged in manufacturing Android OS based smartphones. Vivo is best known for selling smartphones with best in class selfie cameras. The company has successfully launched devices with the latest features at comparatively lesser price than its rival Smartphone manufacturers. Vivo X1 was launched in 2012 as the world’s thinnest smartphone then. Vivo has also launched some other best in class devices like Xplay3s. The company is launching a well-deserved successor which is named as Xplay 5 Elite.

General

The Vivo Xplay 5 Elite smartphone is expected to launch on March 15, 2017. The device will arrive with Android 6 (Marshmallow) out of the box and will be getting Android 7 update when available. It is a dual SIM device with both SIM being nano size and GSM type. The device supports 4G (Indian bands), 3G and 2G network. It is also enabled with quick charge 2.0.

Design and Display

The dimensions of this device are 153.3(H) x 76.2 (W) x 7.5(T)mm. The weight of this device is 167.8 grams. The device seems a bit bulky from the mentioned weight and dimensions. The build material of casing and back on the device is made from metal. It is available in two colour variants Champagne Gold and Rose Gold. The display on this device is 5.43 inches huge with ascreen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The pixel density on this device is 541 ppi which indicates brighter and clearer display.It has a super AMOLED type display which is better than any other TFT LCD found on other budget smartphones. This device has by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4. It is adevice with capacitive touch screen and multi-touch support upto10 fingers. The screen to body ratio on this device is 69.42℅.

Performance and Storage

The device is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor. It is a quad-core processor with Kryo dual-core chip clocked at 2.15GHz and other Kryodual-core chip clocked at 1.5GHz. The architecture of this processor is the64bittype, and it ensures faster data manipulation rate. Graphics on this device are handled by Adreno 530 GPU. The device is backed by 6GB of RAM. One can now easily multi-task with 15-20 apps on standby while using one of them. The onboard storage on this device is 128GB, and the storage cannot be expanded any further. Out of 128GB total storage, 6-7 GB storage is consumed by OS and system apps, rest of the storage is user available.

Camera

Vivo Xplay 5 Elite has two cameras, primary and secondary. The primary camera also referred as arear camera by some, is a16MP shooter with auto-focus. It has EXMOR-RS CMOS sensor for better picture clarity. The images captured by therear camera have resolution 4616 x 3464 pixels. The rear camera has LED flashlight. Hence it captures bright images even in low light conditions. The aperture on rear camera is 2.0f. One can also control ISO and exposure compensation from settings option. The default storage path can be selected from the settings panel itself. Photography lovers can capture images in HDR mode and continuous shooting mode. The camera also has features like digital zoom, auto focus, face detection and digital image stabilization. Video recordings can be done using the rear camera in the resolution 3840 x 2160 @30 frames per second. The front camera on this device is 8MP and captures brightest selfies both in full light and low-light conditions. Selfie lovers will enjoy using the front camera of this device. Vloggers using front camera can get better results in an 8MP shooter as compared to a 5MP shooter on other smartphones.

Battery

The device is powered by 3600 mAh battery which is Li-polymer type. The battery on this device is non-removable, and it enabled with fast charge feature. With the use of fast charge facility, one can charge the phone which can last for a whole day in mere 30 mins or less.

Connectivity and Network

Unlike other flagship Android devices by several companies, this device supports dual sim. Both the SIM should be GPS and not CDMA. The SIM housing supports nano-sized SIM only so mini, or micro SIM users have to cut the sim and make it nano to house it perfectly in the slot. The device supports 4G(Indian bands), 3G and 2G on both sim slots. Indian 4G users will be happy to use LTE Network on this device. Presently, there is no confirmed detail whether the device is VoLTE enabled. The device supports Wi-Fi based on Wi-Fi standards Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n/n clocked at 5GHz. Bluetooth v4.1 is installed on the device for file sharing over a Bluetooth connection. Navigation can be done using inbuilt GPS on the device.

Verdict

The experts in the field assume the Vivo Xplay 5 Elite price in India to be around 45k. The device is definitely buying for. It is specially built for photography and gaming geeks.