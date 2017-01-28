How to Find the Best Technique for Carpet Cleaning?

While you may be spoilt with options for choosing the best carpet cleaning Melbourne Company for your house or business, you need to first understand different types of methods which are used by companies. You need to know that not all the methods are good for the rugs.

Different types of methods for cleaning the rugs

Hot water extraction method

Usually known as steam-cleaning method, it employs high pressure hot-water for agitating the fibres of the caret and dissolves dirt stuck in the rugs.

This method typically includes application of the cleaning agents on the dirty surface, agitation of the rugs with the help of a brush. Thereafter you can rinse it. Once the cleaning agent settles in the fibres of the rugs for a very short time, it would be washed by the equipment for rinsing the cleansing agents thoroughly and then its left to dry in an air-conditioned room.

Carpet shampooing

Shampooing technique used to be popular till encapsulation technique was introduced during the 1970s. While this technique might seem to thoroughly clean even the heavily soiled rugs, the biggest disadvantage of this method is that it leaves behind a good amount of wet foam residue on the rugs which take very long time for drying.

Encapsulation

Foam encapsulation is another effective carpet cleaning Melbourne technique which used synthetic detergents as base which crystallises into a powder form on drying. The loosened dirt and dust particles in the fibres of the rugs would be encapsulated into the powdered form once applied cleansing foam dries and finally brushed or vacuumed while the cleansing foam dries post cleansing.

Bonnet cleaning

This technique produces a good surface result as it includes cleaning top part of the fibres of the rugs with the help of heavy duty machine with the help of a spinning pad which is immersed with a cleaning solution for absorbing dust and dirt from the surface of the rugs.

As this technique doesn’t clean the rugs deeply, the dirt beneath the rugs might emerge back to surface within a very short span of time causing the rugs to be spoiled quickly. It also causes accumulation of the chemicals on the rugs as pressure from heavy machinery on spinning pad pushes the chemical applied as well as the dirt on the rugs.

Dry cleaning

Compound cleaning or dry cleaning is a latest technology for cleaning the rugs which is available in the market. It has gained a lot of popularity as well as approvals by the top manufacturers of rugs due to its efficient performance of cleaning as well as convenience as it doesn’t need time to dry.

The main highlight is application of the cleaning compound or the powder into bottommost part of the rugs with the help of motorised counter rotating brushing machine for opening the fibres of the rugs and allowing the compounds to settle inside, thoroughly cleaning the rugs.

These are some of the most effective and useful carpet cleaning Melbourne methods which are used these days.

Conclusion

There is a number of good carpet cleaning Melbourne techniques which may be used for cleaning the rugs. But it is important to understand that not all the techniques are useful for all types of rugs.