The Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Skin

Coconut Oil for Skin [h2]

Have you known that coconut oil is very useful? There are so many people have proven that coconut oil is good nutrition for hair. Actually, coconut oil is not only use for hair, but it is also good for skin. People in tropical area have used coconut oil for their smoothener. They used it to protect skin form UV rays. So, is coconut oil really useful for skin? This question `may appear when we talk about the use of coconut oil.

The main question that always appears is, what are the constituents of coconut oil? Are the constituents will give positive effect for skin? Now, let’s we talk about the constituents of coconut oil. Coconut oil consists of various constituents that are so useful in maintaining skin heath. What is the function of every constituent of coconut oil? Let’s understand it one by one.

Saturated Fats [h3]

Saturated fats are included into triglycerides or medium chain fatty acids. When coconut oil applied on the skin, it will make the skin feels so smooth. Not only it, saturated fats can also retain the moisture content on the skin. So, regular consumption of coconut oil will make skin become health. The saturated fats will be under skin, so it keeps the skin to be smooth and also avoid pores.

Capric/Caprylic/Lauric acid [h3]

Other constituent of coconut oil is capric or we can call it as three fatty acid. Although it is almost same with medium chain fatty acid, but it has different contribution for skin. Capric is useful constituent for skin because contains disinfectant and anti-microbial properties. So, it will protect skin from infection. When it is taken internally, it will also improve immunity system.

Other thing that makes capric or caprylic becomes so useful is the function of it for our body. Capric can broke down chains of fatty acid, so it can prepare usable energy in effective ways. We can conclude that Capric can boost energy level. So, it will be the best option to consume it before a workout. No wonder if coconut oil included into diet menu, because it can give energy that last longer.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E has been known as good vitamin for skin. Vitamin E can repair wear and tear on the skin, prevent cracking and premature aging, and also keep the skin to make it smooth and health. In 100 grams of coconut oil contains 0.1 mg vitamin E. So, no wonder if coconut oil is so useful for skin health.

Proteins

Protein is other constituent of coconut oil which has function to keep cellular health. It is so useful for skin because can repair damaged cell in the skin. No wonder if there are so many companies insert this oil into their cream product, because the properties of coconut oil are very useful and can make skin healthy, smooth and free of infection or damaged cell.

Uses of Coconut Oil for Skin Care Now, we have known that so much good nutrition of coconut oil for skin health. And then, let’s we learn how to use coconut oil for skin care. Actually, there are some ways to use coconut oil for skin care, such as:

Lip Gel

Have you ever see cracks in your lips? It may make you so discomfort and unconfident. Then, you may use lip gel to handle the problem. Well, lip gel may effective to solve it, but lip gel contains chemicals that are so bad if it is swallowed. So, the best tip for you is using coconut oil. It is effective to handle cracks on lips and also doesn’t make your body in danger.

Skin Softener {h4}

Every people always want to have smooth skin, so they always use cream or lotion on their body and face. Actually, coconut oil can be used as lotion. You can take it on your palms, and then rub your palms on your face and hand or other part of body to make the skin always smooth.

Not only used as lotion, coconut oil is also good for cracked foot. You can apply it to cracked foot. It can’t heal the cracked foot, but will make your foot always soft. So, you will feel so comfortable. You can also use this oil for removing dead skin. Just combine it with salt or sugar, and then rub it in the skin. It is really effective to close pores and soft a texture of skin.

Makeup Remover[h4]

It may be not common, but coconut oil has been used by some people to remove their make-up on the face and eyes area. By using coconut oil as makeup remover, people will not worry about anything because coconut oil is safe for skin.

Skin Disorders [h5]

Some people also said that virgin coconut oil is good for solving skin disorders such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. Although the scientist still do research for proving it, but some people have proven that coconut oil can repair some skin disorders. So, we can conclude that coconut oil is really useful to solve skin disorders.

How to Use Coconut Oil [h6]

We have known that coconut oil has many uses. The way to use it is so varies too. So, some people may so confuse to use coconut oil for their skin care. Actually, you can use coconut oil as your lotion. Just take it on your palms, and then rub your palms together. After that, you can rub your palms to desired area. If you can apply it routinely, you will get maximal result. But remember that you have to use it in the right ways. Don’t use it too often or too much, because it may make your skin looks oily, shiny or greasy. Just use it in the right way, so you will get maximal result.

Uses for Coconut Oil for Food {h2}

By the Spoonful. Coconut oil has a delicious flavor that provides a tasty boost of energy when needed (it works great as a 3:00PM pick me up!) It also helps turn “off” hunger cues that may lead to overeating.

Because coconut oil is completely saturated, it’s a very stable fat that can be used for all medium and high heat cooking like pan frying or baking. Unlike most polyunsaturated vegetable oils, it isn’t prone to damage or oxidation. It also gives a light, satiating flavor to vegetables, meats, eggs. If you want roast or grill with coconut oil and you’re in a climate with an ambient temperature below 76 degrees Farienheit (coconut oil’s melting point), simply pre-heat the coconut oil to make it a liquid before combining with your food.

As a Butter Substitute. Coconut oil can be used on top of sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, and on a variety of treats like grain-free breads, pancakes and muffins.

For Baking. You can use coconut oil in pie crusts and any baked goods recipes. Simply replace the vegetable oil for coconut oil (again – pre “melt” the coconut oil if needed!), and your recipes will come out super-duper delish.

Creating a Non-stick Surface. Use coconut oil to coat baking sheets, glass dishes, pans, and even for seasoning cast iron cookware! Since using coconut oil, my cast iron pan has come out beautiful and non-stick!

As a Dressing. Coconut oil blended with other oils can be used to make a yummy salad dressing. Check out my favorite coconut oil salad dressing recipe! In Coffee and Tea. Use a tablespoon of coconut oil in coffee or tea to make a creamy, tasty drink with loads of stable energy. See recipe here!

Homemade Magic Shell. Coconut oil and raw cacoa powder is quite an extraordinary pair. Check out my Homemade Magic Shell recipe to make your own! You can pour it over frozen fruits or your favorite coconut ice cream. (Yeah, this one’s my favorite!)