Tips To Make Paleo Cooking Easier and Faster

One of the toughest things about sticking to a Paleo diet is the fact that you need to do some cooking, and coming home late and tired does not make cooking enticing.

So, over the years, I’ve figured out several ways to make Paleo easier and faster, and I want to share with you 3 of my best tips in this article.

Tip 1. Buy Frozen

There’s often a misconception that frozen food is somehow bad for you, but honestly, when it comes to pure vegetables, fish, or meats, frozen can often be more nutritious!

This webmd article states that: “Nutritionally speaking, frozen veggies are similar to — and sometimes better than — fresh ones.”

So, next time you go to the store, pick up some frozen veggies (note this is different to frozen meals that have various non-Paleo ingredients added) and some frozen salmon (or other frozen fish – don’t get breaded fish!). These frozen items are easy to thaw and quick to cook! You can create stir-fries and soups from these or steam or grill them for a super fast lunch or dinner.

For example, you can make a super easy and fast salmon stew using chicken broth, frozen salmon cut into pieces, and whatever vegetables you have handy. This stew has saved me from cheating on Paleo so many times!

2. Chop Food into Smaller Pieces

It’s a simple scientific fact that smaller pieces of food cook faster. So, if you’re looking for a fast meal, skip the casseroles and the roasts. If you have a large chunk of meat, then chop it up before cooking it. If you have a large sweet potato, chop it smaller before roasting it.

3. Cook in Large Batches

I’ve long been a fan of batch cooking methods – that’s why I have 2 slow cookers (also known as crockpots) as well as a pressure cooker.

The general idea behind batch cooking is making a large amount of a particular dish, packing it into containers to store in the fridge or freezer, and then reheating the food when you’re ready to eat it. While most recipes work for batch cooking (e.g., Paleo lasagna, Paleo chili, Paleo breakfast muffins), I would suggest avoiding recipes with seafood in them or fresh salad recipes (as they can go bad quickly).

I hope these 3 tips help you get dinner on the table faster. If you have any other tips for creating fast and easy meals, please put them in the comments below.