WHY E-LEARNING IS THE NEXT BIG THING

Nothing is hotter in the educational and training scene than e-learning. When delivered in the right way, it can generate much positive results by improving productivity and cutting costs. This holds true for both synchronous and asynchronous e-learning.

E-learning companies India are much in demand for the educational as well as training sector. E-learning helps any organization to achieve its goals in the following ways:

Improved costs of training: It is much time consuming to produce learning content be it online or not. Every time it is accessed, e-learning delivers higher return on investment since the fixed production costs are divided by number of users. Cost savings are also garnered because of reduced material, decreased travel and more efficient performance of learners.

Reduced costs of materials:

If you want to conduct training in a special room like an operation theatre for medical students, replicating a real scenario will be very expensive. E-learning can simulate learning environment at much less the cost. An online course will reduce the costs to set up, use and clean up the training environment.

Raising productivity:

Reach of e-learning is not bound by time or location. Therefore impact of training can be controlled by imparting training in down time. You need not cause wastage of working hours for the sake of training. Thus you are encouraging employees to do more with less time and money. The skills and tools to boost performance are provided.

Standardized courses: Trainer may be very efficient but every time he or she delivers the course, the content and delivery will be different. E-learning enables one to standardize courses and deliver content consistently. Time of delivery is also compressed.

IMPACT ON LEARNER’S DEVELOPMENT:

Any-time access:

Traditional training requires learners to adjust their timings to the time of the training or classroom session. With e-learning, this limitation can be avoided because course can be accessed anywhere, anytime. This can happen even sans the internet.

Privacy: In real, learning involves some amount of failure. But one does not want to fail in front of a classroom. E-learning eliminates the fear of failure since it ensures privacy. E-learning allows you to fail minus the fear. This encourages testing and exploration of ideas. Using proper feedback you can create an amazing learning environment. Worst scenario implies you start over again with the course content. This is not possible in a classroom.

Enhanced retention:

One can create a rich learning content by combining multi-media with instructional design in the e-learning process. Add some practical lessons and continuous feedback and you have a course that will be loved and retained by learners in a much more efficient manner. Content development company will help make course more attractive by adding graphics, animation and providing feedback.

Constant access to resources:

If you are being trained in the traditional classroom way, you need to depend on class notes for anytime you wish to refresh the learning content. Without notes and study material, you are stranded. This is not the situation with e-learning. You have continuous access to the course through online means and you can always brush up on content anytime, anywhere.

These are some of the reasons why e-learning is growing so popular.