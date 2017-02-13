Learn smart with Mobile Learning

First things first! The use of mobile devices to deliver access to education anytime and anywhere, could prove to be a fertile ground for the country’s thriving education sector.

As per a study by a US-based learning and talent management firm SkillSoft Corp,80% of Indian Employees said that they find mobile learning useful however, only a meagre 27% organizations in the country have adopted the approach, actively. RnRMarketResearch.com states that the global mobile learning market will be worth $37.6 billion in revenues by 2020. Such is the growth matrix of Mobile learning India.

As the term suggests, Mobile learning refers to the procedure of learning by utilizing the mobile phone through video based tutorials and interactive & immersive online chat sessions.By the end of this year, it is projected that 80 per cent of the Internet users in India will be mobile. So the only way to truly create a single point of access for students in mobile-dependent markets like India is with a mobile-first product.

Growing importance of Mobile in Education

Mobile devices and faster internet connectivity can lead to the conceptualization of smart education systems, backed by innovative technologies. India has the second largest mobile phone user base, globally and this itself proves how much potential mobile based learning systems holds in India. Various reports on m-commerce and e-commerce have corroborated the fact that 50% of online shopping in India happens on a mobile device, even in the rural areas. This growing ubiquity of mobile phones, burgeoning penetration, wide availability of low cost smartphones and inexpensive broadband technology is further fuelling the trend of using mobile technologies for education delivery in India.

Mobile learning in India is currently driven by these examples:

Flipped classrooms and its variant Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), an open source model of imparting high quality education content online and free of cost to anyone, anywhere, anytime

Mobile Gaming based learning modules: Such a form of learning is engaging and helps in better grasping of concepts and retention.

Personalized learning: Using learning analytics of data, it can be figured out who prefers what medium of learning and thereby personalizing the learning module. For example who wants to learn by reading and who prefers learning via video

Social learning: Web 2.0 technologies like blogs and communities facilitate learning via collaboration and knowledge sharing

Experts opine that to encourage Mobile learning in India, the Government should extend subsidies to mobile service providers so that they can provide low cost tariff plans to access education content portals and sites. Also, m-learning must be promoted aggressively to create awareness in rural and remote areas.

Mobile LMS

With the advancement of technology, desktop learning management systems has now taken a backseat and gave way to the Mobile LMS. Organisations across the globe are leveraging the power of mobile LMS.

Via an efficient mobile LMS system, employees can undertake skills and compliance training whenever or wherever possible without being confined in a classroom. Team leaders and managers can also quickly see which employees have successfully taken a particular course, using a mobile device. A mobile based strategy is all that is needed for this cloud based technology to work seamlessly.

Conclusion

The future of Mobile learning India will be dependent on the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The penetration of IoT technology will lead to the proliferation of wearable learning systems. Learners will be able to get customized learning experiences with the help of smart sensors and devices.