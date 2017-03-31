Just How Important is the Role Played by Koala Volunteer

A long time ago, there used to be millions of koala. But they were hunted to such an extent that they became an extinct species. They were hunted for their thick fur. Their luxurious fur lead to poaching of these and the government had to come up with strict laws related to the same. Now the situation is reversed where there is an increase in their number and now the task is to manage the overly increased population.

Today you can actually see an overpopulation of these animals in the Otway National Park in Australia. It’s time that people become more aware of safeguarding them. Koala volunteers have become the need of the hour.

Let us try to understand some interesting facts:

There is a difference between the koalas found in the South and Northern Australia. The northern ones eat only special types of leaves from the gum trees. They are grey and short haired. On the other hand, the southern ones have thick brown hair.

The breeding of south and north ones is not allowed in Australia as they are different.

Usually these creatures eat the leaves of blue gum trees, but when they are sick, they also eat leaves of Malaleuca or Casuarina Gum Trees.

The Koalas of Queensland are endangered due to the following reason:

Car accidents on the roads Dogs attacking them Changes in their habitat Chlamydia, cystitis, conjunctivitis and many other diseases affect them

It is estimated that there will be a drastic decrease in the population of them leading to extinction of the species in the next ten years. In the Beerwah area, around 47 % of the koalas died in between 2002 and 2008.

Currently, there are around 43000 koalas in Australia.

If their habitats are saved, then it is automatically saving the habitats of other insects and animals. They are considered as the flagship species. It is a faunal emblem.

Now consider the below given points to save the endangered species:

The bush land must be retained. To preserve the natural habitats of these, the forests must be preserved. Clearing of forests must be stopped.

More plantations should take place. They will provide tunnels for the animals and prevent them from getting injured easily.

To prevent the killing of these animals in car accidents, try to reduce the pace of driving near their region. As a responsible citizen, it is your duty to stop dogs and cats from attacking them.